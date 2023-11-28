Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank sees upward trend in trading

On the last day, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹213 and closed at ₹212.4. The stock's high for the day was ₹214.9 and the low was ₹211.95. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹34,215.67 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹272 and the 52-week low is ₹182.2. The BSE volume for the day was 5,947,435 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Bandhan Bank stock reached a low price of ₹212.85 and a high price of ₹214.20.
Bandhan Bank is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 213.15. The bid price and offer price are 213.2 and 213.3 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 5000. The open interest stands at 44105000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.14%
|3 Months
|-11.46%
|6 Months
|-18.61%
|YTD
|-9.33%
|1 Year
|-0.07%
Based on the current data of Bandhan Bank stock, the stock price is ₹212.4 with no change in percentage or net change. This means that the stock price has remained unchanged from the previous trading session.
On the last day, Bandhan Bank had a trading volume of 5,947,435 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹212.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!