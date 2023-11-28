Hello User
Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank sees upward trend in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:12 AM IST
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went up today, 28 Nov 2023, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 212.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 213.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank

On the last day, Bandhan Bank opened at 213 and closed at 212.4. The stock's high for the day was 214.9 and the low was 211.95. The market capitalization of the bank is 34,215.67 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 272 and the 52-week low is 182.2. The BSE volume for the day was 5,947,435 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 10:12 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The Bandhan Bank stock reached a low price of 212.85 and a high price of 214.20.

28 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST Bandhan Bank November futures opened at 214.35 as against previous close of 213.0

Bandhan Bank is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 213.15. The bid price and offer price are 213.2 and 213.3 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 5000. The open interest stands at 44105000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST Bandhan Bank Live Updates

28 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price update :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹213.6, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹212.4

28 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.14%
3 Months-11.46%
6 Months-18.61%
YTD-9.33%
1 Year-0.07%
28 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Today :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹212.4, up 0% from yesterday's ₹212.4

Based on the current data of Bandhan Bank stock, the stock price is 212.4 with no change in percentage or net change. This means that the stock price has remained unchanged from the previous trading session.

28 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹212.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Bandhan Bank had a trading volume of 5,947,435 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 212.4.

