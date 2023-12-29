Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : Bandhan Bank opened at ₹239.2 and closed at ₹238 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹240.6 and a low of ₹234.8 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹38,540.96 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹272 and ₹182.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,379,707 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.