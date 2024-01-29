Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank's stocks surge in positive trading session

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : Bandhan Bank opened at ₹224.65 and closed at ₹224.6 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹226.95, while the lowest price was ₹219.25. The market capitalization of Bandhan Bank is currently ₹35,681.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹272, and the 52-week low is ₹182.2. The BSE volume for the day was 20,120,541 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Bandhan Bank January futures opened at 225.0 as against previous close of 222.45 Bandhan Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 223.75. The bid price is 224.8 with a bid quantity of 7500, while the offer price is 225.0 with an offer quantity of 2500. The open interest for the stock is 108,170,000.

Bandhan Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Central Bank Of India 55.61 1.25 2.3 57.53 22.25 48274.7 Bank Of Maharashtra 54.57 1.17 2.19 54.87 22.8 36728.32 Bandhan Bank 224.75 3.25 1.47 272.0 182.2 36203.55 Federal Bank 145.45 3.65 2.57 159.25 120.9 30780.15 Punjab & Sind Bank 48.64 2.27 4.9 53.61 23.06 32967.15

Bandhan Bank share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Bandhan Bank stock is ₹223.1 and the high price is ₹226.8.

Bandhan Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.92% 3 Months -7.11% 6 Months 2.03% YTD -8.47% 1 Year -9.8%

Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹225.1, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹221.5 Bandhan Bank stock is currently priced at ₹225.1 with a 1.63% percent change and a net change of 3.6. Click here for Bandhan Bank Profit Loss

Bandhan Bank share price update :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹224.6 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Bandhan Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 20,120,541. The closing price for the stock was ₹224.6.