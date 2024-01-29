Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank's stocks surge in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 11:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 1.02 %. The stock closed at 221.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 223.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Stock Price Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : Bandhan Bank opened at 224.65 and closed at 224.6 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 226.95, while the lowest price was 219.25. The market capitalization of Bandhan Bank is currently 35,681.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 272, and the 52-week low is 182.2. The BSE volume for the day was 20,120,541 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:31 AM IST Bandhan Bank January futures opened at 225.0 as against previous close of 222.45

Bandhan Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 223.75. The bid price is 224.8 with a bid quantity of 7500, while the offer price is 225.0 with an offer quantity of 2500. The open interest for the stock is 108,170,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 11:31 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Central Bank Of India56.732.374.3657.5322.2549246.97
Bank Of Maharashtra55.091.693.1654.8722.837078.3
Bandhan Bank224.753.251.47272.0182.236203.55
Federal Bank146.254.453.14159.25120.930949.44
Punjab & Sind Bank49.673.37.1253.6123.0633665.27
29 Jan 2024, 11:28 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Bandhan Bank's stock reached a low of 223.05 and a high of 226.80.

29 Jan 2024, 11:07 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price update :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹223.75, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹221.5

The current price of Bandhan Bank stock is 223.75, which represents a 1.02% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 2.25.

29 Jan 2024, 10:47 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Central Bank Of India55.611.252.357.5322.2548274.7
Bank Of Maharashtra54.571.172.1954.8722.836728.32
Bandhan Bank224.753.251.47272.0182.236203.55
Federal Bank145.453.652.57159.25120.930780.15
Punjab & Sind Bank48.642.274.953.6123.0632967.15
29 Jan 2024, 10:33 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Today :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹225.3, up 1.72% from yesterday's ₹221.5

As of the current data, Bandhan Bank stock is priced at 225.3. There has been a 1.72% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.8.

29 Jan 2024, 10:20 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Bandhan Bank stock is 223.1 and the high price is 226.8.

29 Jan 2024, 10:06 AM IST Bandhan Bank January futures opened at 225.0 as against previous close of 222.45

Bandhan Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 225.9. The bid price is slightly higher at 227.15, while the offer price is 227.3. The offer quantity stands at 2500, and the bid quantity is also 2500. The open interest for the stock is 108,860,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Bandhan Bank Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price NSE Live :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹225.9, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹221.5

The stock price of Bandhan Bank is currently at 225.9, which represents a 1.99% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 4.4.

29 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.92%
3 Months-7.11%
6 Months2.03%
YTD-8.47%
1 Year-9.8%
29 Jan 2024, 09:17 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹225.1, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹221.5

Bandhan Bank stock is currently priced at 225.1 with a 1.63% percent change and a net change of 3.6.

Click here for Bandhan Bank Profit Loss

29 Jan 2024, 08:23 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price update :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹224.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bandhan Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 20,120,541. The closing price for the stock was 224.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!