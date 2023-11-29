Hello User
Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank's stock surges in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:59 AM IST
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 2.14 %. The stock closed at 212.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 216.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank

On the last day, Bandhan Bank opened at 213.55 and closed at 212.4. The stock reached a high of 218.45 and a low of 212.85. The market capitalization of the bank is 34,948.64 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 272 and 182.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 771,944 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST Bandhan Bank Live Updates

The current stock price of Bandhan Bank is 216.95, with a percent change of 2.14 and a net change of 4.55. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.14% compared to the previous trading session, resulting in a net gain of 4.55.

29 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.36%
3 Months-9.56%
6 Months-19.0%
YTD-7.41%
1 Year-3.34%
29 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Today :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹216.95, up 2.14% from yesterday's ₹212.4

The current stock price of Bandhan Bank is 216.95, with a percent change of 2.14 and a net change of 4.55. This means that the stock has increased in value by 2.14% and has gained 4.55 points.

29 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹212.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank on the BSE had a volume of 771,944 shares with a closing price of 212.4.

