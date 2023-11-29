Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank's stock surges in trading today

On the last day, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹213.55 and closed at ₹212.4. The stock reached a high of ₹218.45 and a low of ₹212.85. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹34,948.64 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹272 and ₹182.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 771,944 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Bandhan Bank is ₹216.95, with a percent change of 2.14 and a net change of 4.55. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.14% compared to the previous trading session, resulting in a net gain of ₹4.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.36%
|3 Months
|-9.56%
|6 Months
|-19.0%
|YTD
|-7.41%
|1 Year
|-3.34%
The current stock price of Bandhan Bank is ₹216.95, with a percent change of 2.14 and a net change of 4.55. This means that the stock has increased in value by 2.14% and has gained 4.55 points.
On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank on the BSE had a volume of 771,944 shares with a closing price of ₹212.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!