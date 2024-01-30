Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank sees positive trading day

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹224 and closed at ₹221.5. The stock reached a high of ₹226.8 and a low of ₹222.15. The market capitalization of the bank stands at ₹35,971.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹272, while the 52-week low is ₹182.2. The BSE volume for Bandhan Bank was 350,752 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Bandhan Bank is ₹223.3, with a percent change of 0.81 and a net change of 1.8. This indicates that the stock has slightly increased in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or make any predictions about the stock's future performance.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.28%
|3 Months
|-7.29%
|6 Months
|-0.04%
|YTD
|-7.5%
|1 Year
|-7.04%
