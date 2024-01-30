Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 0.81 %. The stock closed at 221.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 223.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Stock Price Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Bandhan Bank opened at 224 and closed at 221.5. The stock reached a high of 226.8 and a low of 222.15. The market capitalization of the bank stands at 35,971.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 272, while the 52-week low is 182.2. The BSE volume for Bandhan Bank was 350,752 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price update :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹223.3, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹221.5

The current stock price of Bandhan Bank is 223.3, with a percent change of 0.81 and a net change of 1.8. This indicates that the stock has slightly increased in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or make any predictions about the stock's future performance.

30 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.28%
3 Months-7.29%
6 Months-0.04%
YTD-7.5%
1 Year-7.04%
30 Jan 2024, 09:29 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Today :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹223.3, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹221.5

The current data of Bandhan Bank stock shows that the stock price is 223.3, with a percent change of 0.81 and a net change of 1.8.

30 Jan 2024, 08:23 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹221.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bandhan Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 350,752. The closing price for the shares was 221.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!