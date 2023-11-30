Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank sees gains in trading today

On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹217.55 and closed at ₹216.95. The stock reached a high of ₹223.05 and a low of ₹216.75. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹35,810.47 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹272 and the 52-week low is ₹182.2. The BSE volume for the day was 5,937,894 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Bandhan Bank stock shows that the price is ₹229, with a percent change of 3.01 and a net change of 6.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.01% and the net change is 6.7 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.95%
|3 Months
|-6.29%
|6 Months
|-17.03%
|YTD
|-5.06%
|1 Year
|-5.04%
The current data of Bandhan Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹222.3, which represents a percent change of 2.47. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.47% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 5.35, suggesting that the stock has increased by 5.35 points.
On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank had a volume of 5,937,894 shares and closed at a price of ₹216.95.
