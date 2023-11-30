Hello User
Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:56 AM IST
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went up today, 30 Nov 2023, by 3.01 %. The stock closed at 222.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 229 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank

On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank opened at 217.55 and closed at 216.95. The stock reached a high of 223.05 and a low of 216.75. The market capitalization of the bank is 35,810.47 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 272 and the 52-week low is 182.2. The BSE volume for the day was 5,937,894 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM IST Bandhan Bank Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price update :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹229, up 3.01% from yesterday's ₹222.3

The current data of Bandhan Bank stock shows that the price is 229, with a percent change of 3.01 and a net change of 6.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.01% and the net change is 6.7 points.

30 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.95%
3 Months-6.29%
6 Months-17.03%
YTD-5.06%
1 Year-5.04%
30 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Today :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹222.3, up 2.47% from yesterday's ₹216.95

The current data of Bandhan Bank stock shows that the stock price is 222.3, which represents a percent change of 2.47. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.47% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 5.35, suggesting that the stock has increased by 5.35 points.

30 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹216.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank had a volume of 5,937,894 shares and closed at a price of 216.95.

