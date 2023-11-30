Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank sees gains in trading today

On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹217.55 and closed at ₹216.95. The stock reached a high of ₹223.05 and a low of ₹216.75. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹35,810.47 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹272 and the 52-week low is ₹182.2. The BSE volume for the day was 5,937,894 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.