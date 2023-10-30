Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank's Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹214.85 and closed at ₹212.5. The stock reached a high of ₹216.55 and a low of ₹213.05. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹34,529.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹274.7, while the 52-week low is ₹182.2. The BSE volume for Bandhan Bank was 378,488 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.44%
|3 Months
|2.44%
|6 Months
|-6.5%
|YTD
|-8.45%
|1 Year
|-20.8%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Bandhan Bank is ₹212.75. There has been a decrease of 0.75% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -1.6.
