Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank's Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -0.75 %. The stock closed at 214.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 212.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank

On the last day, Bandhan Bank opened at 214.85 and closed at 212.5. The stock reached a high of 216.55 and a low of 213.05. The market capitalization of the bank is 34,529.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 274.7, while the 52-week low is 182.2. The BSE volume for Bandhan Bank was 378,488 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.44%
3 Months2.44%
6 Months-6.5%
YTD-8.45%
1 Year-20.8%
30 Oct 2023, 09:18 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Today :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹212.75, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹214.35

Based on the current data, the stock price of Bandhan Bank is 212.75. There has been a decrease of 0.75% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -1.6.

30 Oct 2023, 08:19 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹212.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bandhan Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 378,488 shares. The closing price for the shares was 212.5.

