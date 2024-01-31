Hello User
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 223.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 223.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Stock Price Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank opened at 225.65 and closed at 223.3. The stock reached a high of 227 and a low of 223.05. The market capitalization of the bank is 35,995.97 crore. The 52-week high is 272 and the 52-week low is 182.2. The BSE volume for the day was 580,955 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹223.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank had a volume of 580,955 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 223.3.

