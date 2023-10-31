Hello User
Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:21 AM IST
Livemint

Bandhan Bank stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.86 %. The stock closed at 214.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 216.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank

On the last day of trading, Bandhan Bank opened at 215.65 and closed at 214.35. The stock reached a high of 216.8 and a low of 211.25. The market capitalization of the bank is 34,578.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 274.7 and the 52-week low is 182.2. The BSE volume for the day was 152,844 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:21 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Today :Bandhan Bank trading at ₹216.5, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹214.65

The current stock price of Bandhan Bank is 216.5, with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 1.85. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.86% or 1.85.

31 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Bandhan Bank share price Live :Bandhan Bank closed at ₹214.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bandhan Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 152,844. The closing price for the stock was 214.35.

