Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2024, by -0.86 %. The stock closed at 219.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 217.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank's stock opened at 219.45, reached a high of 219.75, and a low of 215.25 before closing at 219.8. The market capitalization stood at 35,103.04 crore. The 52-week high was 263.15 and the 52-week low was 169.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1,370,878 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23269 k

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1370 k.

01 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank closed at ₹219.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 219.75 & 215.25 yesterday to end at 217.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

