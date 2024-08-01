Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank's stock opened at ₹219.45, reached a high of ₹219.75, and a low of ₹215.25 before closing at ₹219.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹35,103.04 crore. The 52-week high was ₹263.15 and the 52-week low was ₹169.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1,370,878 shares traded.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1370 k.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹219.75 & ₹215.25 yesterday to end at ₹217.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend