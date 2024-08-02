Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank's stock opened at ₹217.85 and closed at ₹217.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹218.45 and the low was ₹212.8. The market capitalization of the bank was ₹34,426.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹263.15 and the 52-week low was ₹169.45. The BSE volume for the day was 298,177 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bandhan Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|217.24
|Support 1
|211.46
|Resistance 2
|220.75
|Support 2
|209.19
|Resistance 3
|223.02
|Support 3
|205.68
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹216.0, 1.08% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹159.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹260.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|8
|6
|6
|6
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|6
|Sell
|3
|4
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 298 k.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹218.45 & ₹212.8 yesterday to end at ₹213.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend