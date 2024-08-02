Hello User
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2024, by -1.93 %. The stock closed at 217.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 213.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank's stock opened at 217.85 and closed at 217.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 218.45 and the low was 212.8. The market capitalization of the bank was 34,426.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 263.15 and the 52-week low was 169.45. The BSE volume for the day was 298,177 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bandhan Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1217.24Support 1211.46
Resistance 2220.75Support 2209.19
Resistance 3223.02Support 3205.68
02 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 216.0, 1.08% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 159.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 260.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5556
    Buy8666
    Hold8886
    Sell3444
    Strong Sell1222
02 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22664 k

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 298 k.

02 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank closed at ₹217.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 218.45 & 212.8 yesterday to end at 213.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

