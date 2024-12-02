Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹172.35 and closed at ₹170.85, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹172.35 and a low of ₹167.20 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹27,238.3 crore, the bank's shares traded at a volume of 266,069 on the BSE. The 52-week range for Bandhan Bank is between ₹163 and ₹263.15.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹201.0, 18.93% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹147.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|7
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 266 k.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹172.35 & ₹167.2 yesterday to end at ₹169. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.