Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank stock price went up today, 03 Dec 2024, by 1.04 %. The stock closed at 168.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 170.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank opened at 169.6 and closed slightly lower at 168.95. The stock reached a high of 171.2 and a low of 166.95 during the session. With a market capitalization of 27,513.78 crore, Bandhan Bank's shares traded at a volume of 256,514 on the BSE. The stock has a 52-week high of 263.15 and a low of 163, indicating significant price fluctuations.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 08:50 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bandhan Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1172.23Support 1167.96
Resistance 2173.86Support 2165.32
Resistance 3176.5Support 3163.69
03 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 201.0, 17.75% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 147.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8875
    Buy99910
    Hold6677
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
03 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8118 k

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 256 k.

03 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank closed at ₹168.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 171.2 & 166.95 yesterday to end at 170.7. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.