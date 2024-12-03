Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹169.6 and closed slightly lower at ₹168.95. The stock reached a high of ₹171.2 and a low of ₹166.95 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹27,513.78 crore, Bandhan Bank's shares traded at a volume of 256,514 on the BSE. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹263.15 and a low of ₹163, indicating significant price fluctuations.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bandhan Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|172.23
|Support 1
|167.96
|Resistance 2
|173.86
|Support 2
|165.32
|Resistance 3
|176.5
|Support 3
|163.69
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹201.0, 17.75% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹147.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|7
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 256 k.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹171.2 & ₹166.95 yesterday to end at ₹170.7. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.