Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2024, by 2.64 %. The stock closed at 170.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 175.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank opened at 171.55 and closed slightly lower at 170.70. The stock reached a high of 175.65 and a low of 171.30 during the session. With a market capitalization of 28,235.49 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 312,059 on the BSE. The stock has a 52-week high of 263.15 and a low of 163, indicating significant price fluctuations over the year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank closed at ₹170.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 175.65 & 171.3 yesterday to end at 175.2. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

