Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹171.55 and closed slightly lower at ₹170.70. The stock reached a high of ₹175.65 and a low of ₹171.30 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹28,235.49 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 312,059 on the BSE. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹263.15 and a low of ₹163, indicating significant price fluctuations over the year.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank closed at ₹170.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹175.65 & ₹171.3 yesterday to end at ₹175.2. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.