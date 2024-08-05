Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank stock price went down today, 05 Aug 2024, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 213.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 212.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bandhan Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1215.14Support 1209.54
Resistance 2217.67Support 2206.47
Resistance 3220.74Support 3203.94
05 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 220.0, 3.51% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 159.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 260.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5556
    Buy9666
    Hold8886
    Sell3444
    Strong Sell1222
05 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21942 k

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 463 k.

05 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank closed at ₹213.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 214.5 & 209.05 yesterday to end at 212.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.