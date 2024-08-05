Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bandhan Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|215.14
|Support 1
|209.54
|Resistance 2
|217.67
|Support 2
|206.47
|Resistance 3
|220.74
|Support 3
|203.94
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹220.0, 3.51% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹159.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹260.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|9
|6
|6
|6
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|6
|Sell
|3
|4
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 463 k.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹214.5 & ₹209.05 yesterday to end at ₹212.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend