Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank stock price went up today, 05 Dec 2024, by 1.66 %. The stock closed at 175.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 178.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank opened at 175.5 and closed slightly lower at 175.2. The stock reached a high of 178.65 and a low of 175.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 28,683.34 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 1,199,316 on the BSE. Over the past year, Bandhan Bank has seen a 52-week high of 263.15 and a low of 163.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bandhan Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1179.5Support 1175.8
Resistance 2180.95Support 2173.55
Resistance 3183.2Support 3172.1
05 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 201.0, 12.86% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 147.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8875
    Buy99910
    Hold6677
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
05 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8252 k

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.32% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1199 k.

05 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank closed at ₹175.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 178.65 & 175.05 yesterday to end at 178.1. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

