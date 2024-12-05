Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹175.5 and closed slightly lower at ₹175.2. The stock reached a high of ₹178.65 and a low of ₹175.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹28,683.34 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 1,199,316 on the BSE. Over the past year, Bandhan Bank has seen a 52-week high of ₹263.15 and a low of ₹163.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bandhan Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|179.5
|Support 1
|175.8
|Resistance 2
|180.95
|Support 2
|173.55
|Resistance 3
|183.2
|Support 3
|172.1
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹201.0, 12.86% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹147.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|7
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.32% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1199 k.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹178.65 & ₹175.05 yesterday to end at ₹178.1. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.