Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank stock price went down today, 06 Aug 2024, by -4.89 %. The stock closed at 212.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 202.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank's stock closed at 212.55, with an opening price of 205.3 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 209.1 and a low of 200.45. The market capitalization stood at 32,565.76 crore, with a 52-week high of 263.15 and a 52-week low of 169.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1,689,318 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22201 k

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1689 k.

06 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank closed at ₹212.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 209.1 & 200.45 yesterday to end at 202.15. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent uptrend.

