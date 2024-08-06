Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank's stock closed at ₹212.55, with an opening price of ₹205.3 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹209.1 and a low of ₹200.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹32,565.76 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹263.15 and a 52-week low of ₹169.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1,689,318 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1689 k.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹209.1 & ₹200.45 yesterday to end at ₹202.15. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent uptrend.