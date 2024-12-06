Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 06 2024 09:07:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 147.60 0.34%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 299.45 0.05%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 470.00 0.52%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 794.45 0.24%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 369.95 0.24%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2024, 09:16 AM IST
Livemint

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank stock price went down today, 06 Dec 2024, by -0.31 %. The stock closed at 178.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 177.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank opened at 178.55 and closed slightly lower at 178.10. The stock reached a high of 179.20 and a low of 176.15. The market capitalization stood at approximately 28,585 crores. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 263.15 and a low of 163. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 1,245,009 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 09:16:28 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bandhan Bank has decreased by 0.08%, currently trading at 177.30. Over the past year, the price of Bandhan Bank shares has dropped by 25.27%, also settling at 177.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.79%
3 Months-12.41%
6 Months-7.37%
YTD-26.5%
1 Year-25.27%
06 Dec 2024, 08:50:19 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bandhan Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1179.18Support 1176.01
Resistance 2180.82Support 2174.48
Resistance 3182.35Support 3172.84
06 Dec 2024, 08:30:01 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 201.0, 13.21% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 147.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8885
    Buy99910
    Hold6667
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
06 Dec 2024, 08:17:06 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8222 k

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 1245 k.

06 Dec 2024, 08:00:17 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank closed at ₹178.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 179.2 & 176.15 yesterday to end at 177.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue