Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹178.55 and closed slightly lower at ₹178.10. The stock reached a high of ₹179.20 and a low of ₹176.15. The market capitalization stood at approximately ₹28,585 crores. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹263.15 and a low of ₹163. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 1,245,009 shares.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bandhan Bank has decreased by 0.08%, currently trading at ₹177.30. Over the past year, the price of Bandhan Bank shares has dropped by 25.27%, also settling at ₹177.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.79%
|3 Months
|-12.41%
|6 Months
|-7.37%
|YTD
|-26.5%
|1 Year
|-25.27%
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bandhan Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|179.18
|Support 1
|176.01
|Resistance 2
|180.82
|Support 2
|174.48
|Resistance 3
|182.35
|Support 3
|172.84
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹201.0, 13.21% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹147.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8222 k
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 1245 k.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank closed at ₹178.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹179.2 & ₹176.15 yesterday to end at ₹177.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.