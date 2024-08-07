Hello User
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank stock price went down today, 07 Aug 2024, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 202.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 201.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank's stock opened at 203.35 and closed at 202.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 206.35, while the low was 199.75. The market capitalization stood at 32,404.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 263.15 and the low was 169.45. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 394,085.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bandhan Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1205.15Support 1198.33
Resistance 2209.24Support 2195.6
Resistance 3211.97Support 3191.51
07 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 220.0, 9.37% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 159.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 260.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy9866
    Hold8887
    Sell3344
    Strong Sell1122
07 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22216 k

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 394 k.

07 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank closed at ₹202.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 206.35 & 199.75 yesterday to end at 201.15. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent uptrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.