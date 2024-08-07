Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank's stock opened at ₹203.35 and closed at ₹202.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹206.35, while the low was ₹199.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹32,404.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹263.15 and the low was ₹169.45. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 394,085.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bandhan Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|205.15
|Support 1
|198.33
|Resistance 2
|209.24
|Support 2
|195.6
|Resistance 3
|211.97
|Support 3
|191.51
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹220.0, 9.37% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹159.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹260.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|9
|8
|6
|6
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 394 k.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹206.35 & ₹199.75 yesterday to end at ₹201.15. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent uptrend.