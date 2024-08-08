Hello User
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2024, by 1.57 %. The stock closed at 201.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 204.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank's stock opened at 202.55 and closed at 201.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 205.85, and the low was 201.6. The market capitalization stands at 32,912.12 crore. The 52-week high and low are 263.15 and 169.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 729,059 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2024, 09:17 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank's stock price has decreased by 0.39% and is currently trading at 203.00. Over the past year, Bandhan Bank's share price has dropped by 12.84% to 203.00, while Nifty has increased by 23.98% to 24,297.50 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.64%
3 Months4.4%
6 Months-5.85%
YTD-15.65%
1 Year-12.84%
08 Aug 2024, 08:49 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bandhan Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1206.06Support 1201.77
Resistance 2208.11Support 2199.53
Resistance 3210.35Support 3197.48
08 Aug 2024, 08:36 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 220.0, 7.68% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 159.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 260.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy10866
    Hold7887
    Sell3344
    Strong Sell1122
08 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22429 k

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 729 k.

08 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank closed at ₹201.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 205.85 & 201.6 yesterday to end at 204.3. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent uptrend.

