Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank's stock opened at ₹202.55 and closed at ₹201.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹205.85, and the low was ₹201.6. The market capitalization stands at ₹32,912.12 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹263.15 and ₹169.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 729,059 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank's stock price has decreased by 0.39% and is currently trading at ₹203.00. Over the past year, Bandhan Bank's share price has dropped by 12.84% to ₹203.00, while Nifty has increased by 23.98% to 24,297.50 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.64%
|3 Months
|4.4%
|6 Months
|-5.85%
|YTD
|-15.65%
|1 Year
|-12.84%
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bandhan Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|206.06
|Support 1
|201.77
|Resistance 2
|208.11
|Support 2
|199.53
|Resistance 3
|210.35
|Support 3
|197.48
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹220.0, 7.68% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹159.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹260.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|10
|8
|6
|6
|Hold
|7
|8
|8
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 729 k.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹205.85 & ₹201.6 yesterday to end at ₹204.3. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent uptrend.