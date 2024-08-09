Hello User
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST
Livemint

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2024, by -2.28 %. The stock closed at 203.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 199.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank's stock opened and closed at 203.8 on the last day. The high for the day was 203.95, while the low was 198.1. The market capitalization stood at 32,082.47 crore. The 52-week high and low were 263.15 and 169.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 561,316 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21502 k

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 65.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 561 k.

09 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank closed at ₹203.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 203.95 & 198.1 yesterday to end at 199.15. Investors should be wary as the stock may have breached crucial support levels, potentially leading to further price erosion in the future.

