Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank's stock opened and closed at ₹203.8 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹203.95, while the low was ₹198.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹32,082.47 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹263.15 and ₹169.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 561,316 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 65.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 561 k.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹203.95 & ₹198.1 yesterday to end at ₹199.15. Investors should be wary as the stock may have breached crucial support levels, potentially leading to further price erosion in the future.