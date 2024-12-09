Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹177.9 and closed slightly lower at ₹177.45. The stock reached a high of ₹178.3 and a low of ₹174 during the session. The market capitalization stood at approximately ₹28,396.59 crore. Over the past year, Bandhan Bank's shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹263.15 and a low of ₹163, with a trading volume of 598,997 shares on the BSE.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank trading at ₹176.55, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹176.25
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank share price is at ₹176.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹174.17 and ₹178.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹174.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 178.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bandhan Bank has increased by 0.23% today, currently trading at ₹176.65. However, over the past year, Bandhan Bank's shares have decreased by 25.98%, also resting at ₹176.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 17.68%, reaching 24677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.25%
|3 Months
|-10.79%
|6 Months
|-10.32%
|YTD
|-26.98%
|1 Year
|-25.98%
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bandhan Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|178.5
|Support 1
|174.17
|Resistance 2
|180.57
|Support 2
|171.91
|Resistance 3
|182.83
|Support 3
|169.84
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹201.0, 14.04% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹147.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8195 k
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 598 k.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank closed at ₹177.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹178.3 & ₹174 yesterday to end at ₹176.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.