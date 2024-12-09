Hello User
Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank stock price went up today, 09 Dec 2024, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 176.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 176.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank opened at 177.9 and closed slightly lower at 177.45. The stock reached a high of 178.3 and a low of 174 during the session. The market capitalization stood at approximately 28,396.59 crore. Over the past year, Bandhan Bank's shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of 263.15 and a low of 163, with a trading volume of 598,997 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank trading at ₹176.55, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹176.25

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank share price is at 176.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 174.17 and 178.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 174.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 178.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

09 Dec 2024, 09:22 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bandhan Bank has increased by 0.23% today, currently trading at 176.65. However, over the past year, Bandhan Bank's shares have decreased by 25.98%, also resting at 176.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 17.68%, reaching 24677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.25%
3 Months-10.79%
6 Months-10.32%
YTD-26.98%
1 Year-25.98%
09 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bandhan Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1178.5Support 1174.17
Resistance 2180.57Support 2171.91
Resistance 3182.83Support 3169.84
09 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 201.0, 14.04% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 147.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8885
    Buy99910
    Hold6667
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
09 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8195 k

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 598 k.

09 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank closed at ₹177.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 178.3 & 174 yesterday to end at 176.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

