Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank stock price went down today, 10 Dec 2024, by -0.96 %. The stock closed at 176.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 174.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank opened at 177 and closed slightly lower at 176.25. The stock reached a high of 177.1 and a low of 174.4 during the session. With a market capitalization of 28,119.5 crore, the bank's share performance remains below its 52-week high of 263.15 and above its 52-week low of 163. The BSE recorded a volume of 222,866 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 201.0, 15.15% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 147.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8884
    Buy99910
    Hold6667
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
10 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8146 k

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 222 k.

10 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank closed at ₹176.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 177.1 & 174.4 yesterday to end at 174.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

