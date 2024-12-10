Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹177 and closed slightly lower at ₹176.25. The stock reached a high of ₹177.1 and a low of ₹174.4 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹28,119.5 crore, the bank's share performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹263.15 and above its 52-week low of ₹163. The BSE recorded a volume of 222,866 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹201.0, 15.15% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹147.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|4
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 222 k.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹177.1 & ₹174.4 yesterday to end at ₹174.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.