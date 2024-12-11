Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank opened and closed at ₹174.55, maintaining stability throughout the session. The stock reached a high of ₹176.5 and a low of ₹173.45. With a market capitalization of ₹28,119.5 crore, Bandhan Bank's shares traded a volume of 637,698 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹263.15 and a low of ₹163.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bandhan Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|176.87
|Support 1
|173.75
|Resistance 2
|178.26
|Support 2
|172.02
|Resistance 3
|179.99
|Support 3
|170.63
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹201.0, 14.53% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹147.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|4
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 637 k.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹176.5 & ₹173.45 yesterday to end at ₹175.5. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.