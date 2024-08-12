Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹201.15 and closed at ₹199.15. The stock reached a high of ₹202.75 and a low of ₹199.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹32,106.64 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock had a high of ₹263.15 and a low of ₹169.45. The BSE volume for the day was 239,367 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bandhan Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|201.8
|Support 1
|197.98
|Resistance 2
|204.26
|Support 2
|196.62
|Resistance 3
|205.62
|Support 3
|194.16
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹220.0, 10.39% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹159.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹260.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|10
|9
|6
|6
|Hold
|7
|8
|8
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 70.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 239 k.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹202.75 & ₹199.1 yesterday to end at ₹199.3. Investors should be wary as the stock may have breached crucial support levels, potentially leading to further price erosion in the future.