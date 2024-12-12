Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹176.8 and closed at ₹175.5, experiencing a high of ₹176.8 and a low of ₹174.05. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹28,264.49 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, Bandhan Bank has seen a high of ₹263.15 and a low of ₹163. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 469,977 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank closed at ₹175.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹176.8 & ₹174.05 yesterday to end at ₹174.35. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.