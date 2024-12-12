Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

Hello User
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank stock price went down today, 12 Dec 2024, by -0.66 %. The stock closed at 175.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 174.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank opened at 176.8 and closed at 175.5, experiencing a high of 176.8 and a low of 174.05. The bank's market capitalization stood at 28,264.49 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, Bandhan Bank has seen a high of 263.15 and a low of 163. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 469,977 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank closed at ₹175.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 176.8 & 174.05 yesterday to end at 174.35. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

