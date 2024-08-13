Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

2 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2024, 09:20 AM IST
Livemint

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank stock price went down today, 13 Aug 2024, by -1.25 %. The stock closed at 199.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 197.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank's stock opened at 199 and closed slightly higher at 199.6. The stock reached a high of 199.3 and a low of 196.4 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 31,752.22 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 263.15, and the 52-week low is 169.45. A total of 461,854 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Aug 2024, 09:20:45 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank's share price has decreased by 1.60% and is currently trading at 193.95 today. Over the past year, Bandhan Bank's share price has dropped by 13.14% to 193.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28%, reaching 24,347.00 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.57%
3 Months-4.31%
6 Months-1.82%
YTD-18.37%
1 Year-13.14%
13 Aug 2024, 09:01:03 AM IST

MSCI August Rejig: Vodafone Idea, RVNL shares among 7 stocks to be included in India Index; Bandhan Bank to be excluded

MSCI August Rejig: HDFC Bank shares will see an increase in its weightage in the MSCI indices but that will take place in two tranches.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/msci-august-rejig-vodafone-idea-rvnl-shares-among-7-stocks-to-be-included-in-india-index-bandhan-bank-to-be-excluded-11723511492443.html

13 Aug 2024, 08:48:17 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bandhan Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1199.31Support 1195.71
Resistance 2201.46Support 2194.26
Resistance 3202.91Support 3192.11
13 Aug 2024, 08:34:25 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 220.0, 11.62% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 159.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 260.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy10966
    Hold7887
    Sell3344
    Strong Sell1122
13 Aug 2024, 08:18:48 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21079 k

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 70.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 461 k.

13 Aug 2024, 08:00:53 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank closed at ₹199.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 199.3 & 196.4 yesterday to end at 197.1. Investors should be wary as the stock may have breached crucial support levels, potentially leading to further price erosion in the future.

