Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank's stock opened at ₹199 and closed slightly higher at ₹199.6. The stock reached a high of ₹199.3 and a low of ₹196.4 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹31,752.22 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹263.15, and the 52-week low is ₹169.45. A total of 461,854 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank's share price has decreased by 1.60% and is currently trading at ₹193.95 today. Over the past year, Bandhan Bank's share price has dropped by 13.14% to ₹193.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28%, reaching 24,347.00 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.57%
|3 Months
|-4.31%
|6 Months
|-1.82%
|YTD
|-18.37%
|1 Year
|-13.14%
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bandhan Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|199.31
|Support 1
|195.71
|Resistance 2
|201.46
|Support 2
|194.26
|Resistance 3
|202.91
|Support 3
|192.11
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹220.0, 11.62% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹159.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹260.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|10
|9
|6
|6
|Hold
|7
|8
|8
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21079 k
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 70.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 461 k.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank closed at ₹199.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹199.3 & ₹196.4 yesterday to end at ₹197.1. Investors should be wary as the stock may have breached crucial support levels, potentially leading to further price erosion in the future.