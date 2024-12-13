Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank's stock opened and closed at ₹174.35, with a high of ₹174.4 and a low of ₹170.1. The bank's market capitalization stood at approximately ₹28,098.56 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹263.15 and a low of ₹163. During the session, a total of 259,206 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹201.0, 17.82% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹147.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|4
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 259 k.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹174.4 & ₹170.1 yesterday to end at ₹170.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend