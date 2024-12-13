Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank stock price went down today, 13 Dec 2024, by -2.15 %. The stock closed at 174.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 170.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank's stock opened and closed at 174.35, with a high of 174.4 and a low of 170.1. The bank's market capitalization stood at approximately 28,098.56 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 263.15 and a low of 163. During the session, a total of 259,206 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 201.0, 17.82% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 147.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8884
    Buy99910
    Hold6667
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
13 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7919 k

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 259 k.

13 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank closed at ₹174.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 174.4 & 170.1 yesterday to end at 170.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.