Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹197 and closed slightly higher at ₹197.1. The stock reached a high of ₹197.15 and a low of ₹191.4 during the day. It has a market capitalization of ₹31,019.23 crore. The bank's 52-week high is ₹263.15, while the 52-week low stands at ₹169.45. The BSE volume for the day was 835,006 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 835 k.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹197.15 & ₹191.4 yesterday to end at ₹192.55. Investors should be wary as the stock may have breached crucial support levels, potentially leading to further price erosion in the future.