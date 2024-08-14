Hello User
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2024, by -2.31 %. The stock closed at 197.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 192.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank opened at 197 and closed slightly higher at 197.1. The stock reached a high of 197.15 and a low of 191.4 during the day. It has a market capitalization of 31,019.23 crore. The bank's 52-week high is 263.15, while the 52-week low stands at 169.45. The BSE volume for the day was 835,006 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21537 k

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 835 k.

14 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank closed at ₹197.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 197.15 & 191.4 yesterday to end at 192.55. Investors should be wary as the stock may have breached crucial support levels, potentially leading to further price erosion in the future.

