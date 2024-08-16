Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 16 Aug 2024

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹192.4 and closed slightly higher at ₹192.55. The stock reached a high of ₹193.85 and a low of ₹189.5 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹30,600.38 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹263.15, while the 52-week low is ₹169.45. The trading volume on the BSE was 489,164 shares.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank's share price has increased by 0.79% and is currently trading at ₹191.45 today. Over the past year, however, the share price of Bandhan Bank has dropped by 16.58% to ₹191.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.69%
|3 Months
|-7.69%
|6 Months
|-4.17%
|YTD
|-21.3%
|1 Year
|-16.58%
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bandhan Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|192.81
|Support 1
|188.33
|Resistance 2
|195.64
|Support 2
|186.68
|Resistance 3
|197.29
|Support 3
|183.85
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹220.0, 15.82% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹159.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹260.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|10
|10
|6
|5
|Hold
|7
|7
|8
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20450 k
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 489 k.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank closed at ₹192.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹193.85 & ₹189.5 yesterday to end at ₹189.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend