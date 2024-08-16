Hello User
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 16 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2024, by -1.35 %. The stock closed at 192.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 189.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank opened at 192.4 and closed slightly higher at 192.55. The stock reached a high of 193.85 and a low of 189.5 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 30,600.38 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 263.15, while the 52-week low is 169.45. The trading volume on the BSE was 489,164 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:20 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank's share price has increased by 0.79% and is currently trading at 191.45 today. Over the past year, however, the share price of Bandhan Bank has dropped by 16.58% to 191.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.69%
3 Months-7.69%
6 Months-4.17%
YTD-21.3%
1 Year-16.58%
16 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bandhan Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1192.81Support 1188.33
Resistance 2195.64Support 2186.68
Resistance 3197.29Support 3183.85
16 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 220.0, 15.82% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 159.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 260.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy101065
    Hold7787
    Sell3344
    Strong Sell1122
16 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20450 k

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 489 k.

16 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank closed at ₹192.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 193.85 & 189.5 yesterday to end at 189.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

