Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST
Livemint

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank stock price went down today, 16 Dec 2024, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 170.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 169.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank opened at 170.5 and closed slightly higher at 170.6. The stock reached a high of 170.9 and dipped to a low of 165.8. With a market capitalization of 27,343.02 crore, the bank's shares saw a volume of 770,390 on the BSE. The stock's performance over the past year shows a 52-week high of 263.15 and a low of 163.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bandhan Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1172.0Support 1166.61
Resistance 2174.2Support 2163.42
Resistance 3177.39Support 3161.22
16 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 201.0, 18.44% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 147.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8884
    Buy99910
    Hold6667
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
16 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7665 k

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 39.38% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 770 k.

16 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank closed at ₹170.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 170.9 & 165.8 yesterday to end at 169.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

