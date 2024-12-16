Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹170.5 and closed slightly higher at ₹170.6. The stock reached a high of ₹170.9 and dipped to a low of ₹165.8. With a market capitalization of ₹27,343.02 crore, the bank's shares saw a volume of 770,390 on the BSE. The stock's performance over the past year shows a 52-week high of ₹263.15 and a low of ₹163.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bandhan Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|172.0
|Support 1
|166.61
|Resistance 2
|174.2
|Support 2
|163.42
|Resistance 3
|177.39
|Support 3
|161.22
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹201.0, 18.44% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹147.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|4
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 39.38% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 770 k.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹170.9 & ₹165.8 yesterday to end at ₹169.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend