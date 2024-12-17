Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank Sees Decline in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank Sees Decline in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank stock price went down today, 17 Dec 2024, by -1.06 %. The stock closed at 169.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 168 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank opened at 169.25 and closed slightly higher at 169.7. The stock reached a high of 170.55 and a low of 168.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately 27,359.13 crore, the bank's shares traded 277,426 times. Over the past year, Bandhan Bank's stock has seen a 52-week high of 263.15 and a low of 163.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:30:15 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Live Updates: Bandhan Bank trading at ₹168, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹169.8

Bandhan Bank Live Updates: The current market price of Bandhan Bank has broken the first support of 168.66 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 167.53. If the stock price breaks the second support of 167.53 then there can be further negative price movement.

17 Dec 2024, 09:15:47 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bandhan Bank has decreased by 0.44%, currently trading at 169.05. Over the past year, the price of Bandhan Bank shares has dropped by 33.09% to 169.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 15.17%, reaching 24,668.25 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.7%
3 Months-16.01%
6 Months-12.61%
YTD-29.65%
1 Year-33.09%
17 Dec 2024, 08:46:36 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bandhan Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1170.77Support 1168.66
Resistance 2171.75Support 2167.53
Resistance 3172.88Support 3166.55
17 Dec 2024, 08:30:34 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 201.0, 18.37% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 147.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8884
    Buy99910
    Hold6667
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
17 Dec 2024, 08:20:45 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7292 k

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 277 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:06:07 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank closed at ₹169.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 170.55 & 168.55 yesterday to end at 169.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

