Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank Sees Decline in Trading Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹169.25 and closed slightly higher at ₹169.7. The stock reached a high of ₹170.55 and a low of ₹168.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹27,359.13 crore, the bank's shares traded 277,426 times. Over the past year, Bandhan Bank's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹263.15 and a low of ₹163.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bandhan Bank Live Updates: The current market price of Bandhan Bank has broken the first support of ₹168.66 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹167.53. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹167.53 then there can be further negative price movement.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bandhan Bank has decreased by 0.44%, currently trading at ₹169.05. Over the past year, the price of Bandhan Bank shares has dropped by 33.09% to ₹169.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 15.17%, reaching 24,668.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.7%
|3 Months
|-16.01%
|6 Months
|-12.61%
|YTD
|-29.65%
|1 Year
|-33.09%
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bandhan Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|170.77
|Support 1
|168.66
|Resistance 2
|171.75
|Support 2
|167.53
|Resistance 3
|172.88
|Support 3
|166.55
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹201.0, 18.37% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹147.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|4
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 277 k.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹170.55 & ₹168.55 yesterday to end at ₹169.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend