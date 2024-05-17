Bandhan Bank Share Price Highlights : Bandhan Bank closed today at ₹181.2, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹179.65

Bandhan Bank Share Price Highlights : Bandhan Bank's stock opened at ₹190 and closed at ₹189.8 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹190.45, while the low was ₹176.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹28941.08 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹272 and ₹170.35, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1864390 shares.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank has a 4.32% MF holding & 27.15% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 5.07% in december to 4.32% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 30.70% in december to 27.15% in march quarter.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank reported a ROE of 11.87% in the previous fiscal year. The return on investment value was -99999.99% in the same period. Analysts estimate the ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal year to be 15.09% and 15.64% respectively.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank's EPS has decreased by 10.13% over the last 3 years, while its revenue has increased by 13.47%. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue was 179485.30 cr, showing a 12.85% increase compared to the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of 6.06% and a profit growth of 5.98% in the fourth quarter.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹230.0, 26.93% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹170.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹330.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Buy
|5
|6
|6
|13
|Hold
|7
|7
|6
|3
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank's stock price rose by 0.86% today, reaching ₹181.2, while its industry counterparts are showing mixed results. While Federal Bank is experiencing a decline, Punjab & Sind Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, and RBL Bank are all seeing an increase in their stock prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Federal Bank
|163.55
|-0.5
|-0.3
|170.25
|120.9
|39830.18
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|58.53
|1.24
|2.16
|77.5
|29.41
|39670.38
|Bandhan Bank
|181.2
|1.55
|0.86
|272.0
|170.35
|29188.36
|Karur Vysya Bank
|197.9
|0.75
|0.38
|209.25
|95.7
|15918.62
|RBL Bank
|251.85
|0.05
|0.02
|300.5
|138.85
|15239.44
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank stock's low price today was ₹179.4 and the high price was ₹182.95.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.44%; Futures open interest decreased by -2.88%
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for Bandhan Bank indicate that the current bullish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank closed today at ₹181.2, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹179.65
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank share price closed the day at ₹181.2 - a 0.86% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 182.93 , 184.82 , 186.58. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 179.28 , 177.52 , 175.63.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live:
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank trading at ₹181.05, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹179.65
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank share price is at ₹181.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹173.87 and ₹187.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹173.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 187.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bandhan Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|187.29
|10 Days
|186.30
|20 Days
|183.11
|50 Days
|187.08
|100 Days
|207.34
|300 Days
|219.17
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -72.03% lower than yesterday
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Bandhan Bank until 2 PM is 72.03% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹182.25, showing a decrease of 1.45%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been fluctuating between 182.73 and 181.33 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 181.33 and selling near hourly resistance at 182.73.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|183.07
|Support 1
|181.42
|Resistance 2
|183.83
|Support 2
|180.53
|Resistance 3
|184.72
|Support 3
|179.77
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank trading at ₹182.15, up 1.39% from yesterday's ₹179.65
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank share price is at ₹182.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹173.87 and ₹187.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹173.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 187.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -68.07% lower than yesterday
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Bandhan Bank until 1 PM is 68.07% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹182.15, showing a decrease of 1.39%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 183.07 and 182.02 over the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 182.02 and selling near the hourly resistance at 183.07.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|182.73
|Support 1
|181.33
|Resistance 2
|183.42
|Support 2
|180.62
|Resistance 3
|184.13
|Support 3
|179.93
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.19%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.54%
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price, combined with a decrease in open interest for Bandhan Bank, indicates that the current bullish trend may be weakening. This could potentially lead to the stock reaching a peak or starting a reversal in the near future.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank stock's low price today was ₹179.4 and the high price was ₹182.95.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -67.13% lower than yesterday
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Bandhan Bank traded until 12 AM is down by 67.13% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹182.1, a decrease of 1.36%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for trend analysis. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price decline.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 182.53 and 180.88 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 180.88 and selling near the hourly resistance at 182.53.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|183.07
|Support 1
|182.02
|Resistance 2
|183.53
|Support 2
|181.43
|Resistance 3
|184.12
|Support 3
|180.97
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bandhan Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank trading at ₹182.45, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹179.65
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank share price is at ₹182.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹173.87 and ₹187.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹173.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 187.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -73.39% lower than yesterday
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Bandhan Bank traded by 11 AM is down by 73.39% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹182.45, reflecting a decrease of 1.56%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank's stock reached a peak of 182.15 and a low of 180.5 in the previous trading session. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 181.67 and 182.38, suggesting a strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their profits.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|182.53
|Support 1
|180.88
|Resistance 2
|183.17
|Support 2
|179.87
|Resistance 3
|184.18
|Support 3
|179.23
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank trading at ₹181.85, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹179.65
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank share price is at ₹181.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹173.87 and ₹187.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹173.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 187.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank's stock price has increased by 0.78% today, reaching ₹181.05, in line with the upward trend seen in its industry counterparts. Federal Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, and RBL Bank are all experiencing gains as well. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are also up by 0.24% and 0.32% respectively.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -71.23% lower than yesterday
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Bandhan Bank traded until 10 AM is down by 71.23% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹180.8, a decrease of 0.64%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank touched a high of 181.25 & a low of 179.4 in the previous trading hour.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|181.67
|Support 1
|179.82
|Resistance 2
|182.38
|Support 2
|178.68
|Resistance 3
|183.52
|Support 3
|177.97
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates:
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.22%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.09%
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price, combined with a decrease in open interest for Bandhan Bank, indicates a potential weakening of the current bullish trend. This could lead to the stock either reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank trading at ₹180.75, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹179.65
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank share price is at ₹180.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹173.87 and ₹187.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹173.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 187.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank's stock has increased by 0.53% and is currently trading at ₹180.60. However, over the past year, Bandhan Bank's stock price has dropped by -26.27% to ₹180.60. In contrast, Nifty has seen a rise of 22.52% to 22403.85 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.75%
|3 Months
|-10.99%
|6 Months
|-19.17%
|YTD
|-25.6%
|1 Year
|-26.27%
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bandhan Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|187.72
|Support 1
|173.87
|Resistance 2
|195.98
|Support 2
|168.28
|Resistance 3
|201.57
|Support 3
|160.02
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank volume yesterday was 41 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14024 k
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 199.02% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 40 mn & BSE volume was 1864 k.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank closed at ₹189.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹190.45 & ₹176.55 yesterday to end at ₹189.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
