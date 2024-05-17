Active Stocks
Fri May 17 2024 15:59:40
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.25 0.81%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 313.35 0.26%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 817.85 0.73%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 365.40 1.11%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,464.90 0.33%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bandhan Bank Share Price Highlights : Bandhan Bank closed today at 181.2, up 0.86% from yesterday's 179.65
BackBack

Bandhan Bank Share Price Highlights : Bandhan Bank closed today at ₹181.2, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹179.65

52 min read . Updated: 17 May 2024, 08:07 PM IST
Livemint

Bandhan Bank Share Price Highlights : Bandhan Bank stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 0.86 %. The stock closed at 179.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 181.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Highlights Premium
Bandhan Bank Share Price Highlights

Bandhan Bank Share Price Highlights : Bandhan Bank's stock opened at 190 and closed at 189.8 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 190.45, while the low was 176.55. The market capitalization stood at 28941.08 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 272 and 170.35, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1864390 shares.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:07:03 PM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank has a 4.32% MF holding & 27.15% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 5.07% in december to 4.32% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 30.70% in december to 27.15% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:32:10 PM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank reported a ROE of 11.87% in the previous fiscal year. The return on investment value was -99999.99% in the same period. Analysts estimate the ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal year to be 15.09% and 15.64% respectively.

17 May 2024, 07:03:58 PM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank's EPS has decreased by 10.13% over the last 3 years, while its revenue has increased by 13.47%. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue was 179485.30 cr, showing a 12.85% increase compared to the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of 6.06% and a profit growth of 5.98% in the fourth quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:31:09 PM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 230.0, 26.93% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 170.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 330.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5567
    Buy56613
    Hold7763
    Sell4441
    Strong Sell2221
17 May 2024, 06:11:06 PM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank's stock price rose by 0.86% today, reaching 181.2, while its industry counterparts are showing mixed results. While Federal Bank is experiencing a decline, Punjab & Sind Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, and RBL Bank are all seeing an increase in their stock prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Federal Bank163.55-0.5-0.3170.25120.939830.18
Punjab & Sind Bank58.531.242.1677.529.4139670.38
Bandhan Bank181.21.550.86272.0170.3529188.36
Karur Vysya Bank197.90.750.38209.2595.715918.62
RBL Bank251.850.050.02300.5138.8515239.44
17 May 2024, 05:31:21 PM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank stock's low price today was 179.4 and the high price was 182.95.

17 May 2024, 04:33:06 PM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.44%; Futures open interest decreased by -2.88%

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for Bandhan Bank indicate that the current bullish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.

17 May 2024, 03:54:11 PM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank closed today at ₹181.2, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹179.65

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank share price closed the day at 181.2 - a 0.86% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 182.93 , 184.82 , 186.58. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 179.28 , 177.52 , 175.63.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:32:47 PM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live:

17 May 2024, 03:18:51 PM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank trading at ₹181.05, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹179.65

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank share price is at 181.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 173.87 and 187.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 173.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 187.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 03:01:34 PM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bandhan Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

17 May 2024, 02:59:27 PM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days187.29
10 Days186.30
20 Days183.11
50 Days187.08
100 Days207.34
300 Days219.17
17 May 2024, 02:45:53 PM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -72.03% lower than yesterday

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Bandhan Bank until 2 PM is 72.03% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 182.25, showing a decrease of 1.45%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 02:40:31 PM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been fluctuating between 182.73 and 181.33 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 181.33 and selling near hourly resistance at 182.73.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1183.07Support 1181.42
Resistance 2183.83Support 2180.53
Resistance 3184.72Support 3179.77
17 May 2024, 02:12:17 PM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 230.0, 26.3% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 170.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 330.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5567
    Buy56613
    Hold7763
    Sell4441
    Strong Sell2221
17 May 2024, 02:10:19 PM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank trading at ₹182.15, up 1.39% from yesterday's ₹179.65

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank share price is at 182.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 173.87 and 187.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 173.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 187.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 01:54:10 PM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -68.07% lower than yesterday

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Bandhan Bank until 1 PM is 68.07% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 182.15, showing a decrease of 1.39%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 01:39:52 PM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 183.07 and 182.02 over the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 182.02 and selling near the hourly resistance at 183.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1182.73Support 1181.33
Resistance 2183.42Support 2180.62
Resistance 3184.13Support 3179.93
17 May 2024, 01:15:59 PM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.19%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.54%

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price, combined with a decrease in open interest for Bandhan Bank, indicates that the current bullish trend may be weakening. This could potentially lead to the stock reaching a peak or starting a reversal in the near future.

17 May 2024, 01:05:07 PM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank stock's low price today was 179.4 and the high price was 182.95.

17 May 2024, 12:48:39 PM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -67.13% lower than yesterday

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Bandhan Bank traded until 12 AM is down by 67.13% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 182.1, a decrease of 1.36%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for trend analysis. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price decline.

17 May 2024, 12:37:45 PM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 182.53 and 180.88 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 180.88 and selling near the hourly resistance at 182.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1183.07Support 1182.02
Resistance 2183.53Support 2181.43
Resistance 3184.12Support 3180.97
17 May 2024, 12:24:27 PM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days187.29
10 Days186.30
20 Days183.11
50 Days187.08
100 Days207.34
300 Days219.17
17 May 2024, 12:21:40 PM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bandhan Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

17 May 2024, 12:16:41 PM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank trading at ₹182.45, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹179.65

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank share price is at 182.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 173.87 and 187.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 173.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 187.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:47:18 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -73.39% lower than yesterday

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Bandhan Bank traded by 11 AM is down by 73.39% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 182.45, reflecting a decrease of 1.56%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 11:36:28 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank's stock reached a peak of 182.15 and a low of 180.5 in the previous trading session. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 181.67 and 182.38, suggesting a strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1182.53Support 1180.88
Resistance 2183.17Support 2179.87
Resistance 3184.18Support 3179.23
17 May 2024, 11:26:00 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank trading at ₹181.85, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹179.65

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank share price is at 181.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 173.87 and 187.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 173.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 187.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:12:16 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank's stock price has increased by 0.78% today, reaching 181.05, in line with the upward trend seen in its industry counterparts. Federal Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, and RBL Bank are all experiencing gains as well. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are also up by 0.24% and 0.32% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Federal Bank164.550.50.3170.25120.940073.72
Punjab & Sind Bank58.220.931.6277.529.4139460.27
Bandhan Bank181.051.40.78272.0170.3529164.19
Karur Vysya Bank199.152.01.01209.2595.716019.17
RBL Bank253.21.40.56300.5138.8515321.13
17 May 2024, 11:05:35 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 230.0, 26.9% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 170.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 330.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5567
    Buy56613
    Hold7763
    Sell4441
    Strong Sell2221
17 May 2024, 10:55:17 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -71.23% lower than yesterday

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Bandhan Bank traded until 10 AM is down by 71.23% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 180.8, a decrease of 0.64%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 10:39:36 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank touched a high of 181.25 & a low of 179.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1181.67Support 1179.82
Resistance 2182.38Support 2178.68
Resistance 3183.52Support 3177.97
17 May 2024, 10:17:36 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:56:30 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank's stock price increased by 0.67% to reach 180.85 today, while its counterparts are experiencing varied movements. While Federal Bank's stock is declining, Punjab & Sind Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, and RBL Bank are all showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex indices are down by -0.2% and -0.08% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Federal Bank163.8-0.25-0.15170.25120.939891.06
Punjab & Sind Bank57.80.510.8977.529.4139175.61
Bandhan Bank180.851.20.67272.0170.3529131.98
Karur Vysya Bank199.22.051.04209.2595.716023.19
RBL Bank251.950.150.06300.5138.8515245.49
17 May 2024, 09:42:25 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.22%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.09%

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price, combined with a decrease in open interest for Bandhan Bank, indicates a potential weakening of the current bullish trend. This could lead to the stock either reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.

17 May 2024, 09:36:49 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank trading at ₹180.75, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹179.65

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank share price is at 180.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 173.87 and 187.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 173.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 187.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:22:11 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank's stock has increased by 0.53% and is currently trading at 180.60. However, over the past year, Bandhan Bank's stock price has dropped by -26.27% to 180.60. In contrast, Nifty has seen a rise of 22.52% to 22403.85 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.75%
3 Months-10.99%
6 Months-19.17%
YTD-25.6%
1 Year-26.27%
17 May 2024, 09:05:08 AM IST

Stock market today: Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Birlasoft among 12 stocks under F&O ban list on May 17

Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Birlasoft, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Vodafone Idea, India Cements, Piramal Enterprises, SAIL, and ZEEL are the twelve stocks in the F&O ban list of the National Stock Exchange for May 17.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stock-market-today-bandhan-bank-biocon-birlasoft-among-12-stocks-under-f-o-ban-list-on-may-17-11715871290641.html

17 May 2024, 09:05:07 AM IST

Q4 Results Today: NHPC, ZEEL, Delhivery, Pfizer, JSW Steel, Bandhan Bank, Godrej Industries to post earnings on May 17

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/q4-results-today-nhpc-zeel-delhivery-pfizer-jsw-steel-bandhan-bank-godrej-industries-to-post-earnings-on-may-17-11715909015830.html

17 May 2024, 08:46:08 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bandhan Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1187.72Support 1173.87
Resistance 2195.98Support 2168.28
Resistance 3201.57Support 3160.02
17 May 2024, 08:33:21 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 230.0, 28.03% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 170.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 330.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5567
    Buy56613
    Hold7763
    Sell4441
    Strong Sell2221
17 May 2024, 08:16:05 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank volume yesterday was 41 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14024 k

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 199.02% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 40 mn & BSE volume was 1864 k.

17 May 2024, 08:07:23 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank closed at ₹189.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 190.45 & 176.55 yesterday to end at 189.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue