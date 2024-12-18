Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank Faces Decline in Today's Trading Session

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹169.35 and closed slightly higher at ₹169.80. The stock reached a high of ₹169.60 and a low of ₹163.25 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹26,398.99 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a high of ₹263.15 and a low of ₹163. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 502,924 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank's stock has shown a range of movement today, with a low of ₹162.75 and a high reaching ₹165. This indicates some volatility within the trading session, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics around the stock.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -33.51% lower than yesterday
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Bandhan Bank's trading volume has decreased by 33.51% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹163, reflecting a decline of 0.55%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Bandhan Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bandhan Bank Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 164.97 and 163.07 levels in the last hour. Traders might look at rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 163.07 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 164.97. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|164.02
|Support 1
|162.87
|Resistance 2
|164.73
|Support 2
|162.43
|Resistance 3
|165.17
|Support 3
|161.72
Bandhan Bank Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|172.94
|10 Days
|174.24
|20 Days
|171.58
|50 Days
|179.01
|100 Days
|190.16
|300 Days
|190.73
Bandhan Bank Live Updates: Bandhan Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
Bandhan Bank Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bandhan Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Bandhan Bank Live Updates: Bandhan Bank trading at ₹163.25, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹163.9
Bandhan Bank Live Updates: Bandhan Bank share price is at ₹163.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹161.86 and ₹167.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹161.86 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 167.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bandhan Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bandhan Bank Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 164.4 and 162.8 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing close to the hourly support level of 162.8 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 164.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|164.97
|Support 1
|163.07
|Resistance 2
|165.93
|Support 2
|162.13
|Resistance 3
|166.87
|Support 3
|161.17
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -28.78% lower than yesterday
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Bandhan Bank's trading volume has decreased by 28.78% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹163.6, reflecting a slight drop of 0.18%. Monitoring trading volume is crucial alongside price changes to analyze market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank trading at ₹163.9, up 0% from yesterday's ₹163.9
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank share price is at ₹163.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹161.86 and ₹167.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹161.86 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 167.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bandhan Bank's share price declined by 0.09%, trading at ₹163.75, amid a mixed performance among its peers. While Punjab & Sind Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, and City Union Bank experienced losses, Au Small Finance Bank saw an increase in its share price. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, fell by 0.45% and 0.54%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Au Small Finance Bank
|563.25
|0.6
|0.11
|813.0
|554.0
|37690.58
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|50.98
|-0.39
|-0.76
|77.5
|41.1
|34553.16
|Bandhan Bank
|163.75
|-0.15
|-0.09
|263.15
|163.0
|26379.63
|Karur Vysya Bank
|226.95
|-7.1
|-3.03
|246.15
|156.75
|18255.34
|City Union Bank
|181.0
|-1.1
|-0.6
|187.8
|124.97
|13406.16
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹201.0, 23.12% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹147.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|4
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -25.10% lower than yesterday
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Bandhan Bank's trading volume has decreased by 25.10% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹163.55, reflecting a slight decline of 0.21%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a possibility of further price drops.
Bandhan Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bandhan Bank Live Updates: Bandhan Bank touched a high of 164.6 & a low of 163.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|164.4
|Support 1
|162.8
|Resistance 2
|165.3
|Support 2
|162.1
|Resistance 3
|166.0
|Support 3
|161.2
Bandhan Bank Live Updates:
BANDHAN BANK
BANDHAN BANK
Bandhan Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers
Bandhan Bank Live Updates: Today, Bandhan Bank's share price increased by 0.03%, reaching ₹163.95, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Among its peers, Punjab & Sind Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, and City Union Bank experienced declines, whereas Au Small Finance Bank saw an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex moved slightly, with Nifty up by 0.15% and Sensex down by 0.04%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Au Small Finance Bank
|564.3
|1.65
|0.29
|813.0
|554.0
|37760.84
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|51.1
|-0.27
|-0.53
|77.5
|41.1
|34634.49
|Bandhan Bank
|163.95
|0.05
|0.03
|263.15
|163.0
|26411.85
|Karur Vysya Bank
|227.15
|-6.9
|-2.95
|246.15
|156.75
|18271.42
|City Union Bank
|181.4
|-0.7
|-0.38
|187.8
|124.97
|13435.79
Bandhan Bank Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.16%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.14%
Bandhan Bank Live Updates: A decline in futures prices, coupled with reduced open interest in Bandhan Bank, indicates that the ongoing bearish trend may be weakening, and there is a possibility that the stock could find support or begin to recover in the near future.
Bandhan Bank Live Updates: Bandhan Bank trading at ₹164.35, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹163.9
Bandhan Bank Live Updates: Bandhan Bank share price is at ₹164.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹161.86 and ₹167.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹161.86 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 167.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bandhan Bank Live Updates: Price Analysis
Bandhan Bank Live Updates: The share price of Bandhan Bank has increased by 0.03%, currently trading at ₹163.95. However, over the past year, the price of Bandhan Bank shares has declined by 35.36%, also settling at ₹163.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 13.62%, reaching 24336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.6%
|3 Months
|-18.75%
|6 Months
|-17.25%
|YTD
|-32.12%
|1 Year
|-35.36%
Stock market today: Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilisers among 9 stocks in F&O ban list on December 18
Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, National Aluminium, PVR Inox, RBL Bank, and SAIL are the nine stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on December 18.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stock-market-today-bandhan-bank-chambal-fertilisers-among-9-stocks-in-f-o-ban-list-on-december-18-11734456494470.html
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bandhan Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|167.85
|Support 1
|161.86
|Resistance 2
|171.82
|Support 2
|159.84
|Resistance 3
|173.84
|Support 3
|155.87
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹201.0, 22.64% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹147.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|4
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7723 k
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 158.33% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 502 k.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank closed at ₹169.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹169.6 & ₹163.25 yesterday to end at ₹163.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend