Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank Faces Decline in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 01:02 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 163.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 163.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank opened at 169.35 and closed slightly higher at 169.80. The stock reached a high of 169.60 and a low of 163.25 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 26,398.99 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a high of 263.15 and a low of 163. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 502,924 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:02 PM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank's stock has shown a range of movement today, with a low of 162.75 and a high reaching 165. This indicates some volatility within the trading session, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics around the stock.

18 Dec 2024, 12:52 PM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -33.51% lower than yesterday

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Bandhan Bank's trading volume has decreased by 33.51% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 163, reflecting a decline of 0.55%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 12:40 PM IST Bandhan Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bandhan Bank Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 164.97 and 163.07 levels in the last hour. Traders might look at rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 163.07 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 164.97. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1164.02Support 1162.87
Resistance 2164.73Support 2162.43
Resistance 3165.17Support 3161.72
18 Dec 2024, 12:26 PM IST Bandhan Bank Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days172.94
10 Days174.24
20 Days171.58
50 Days179.01
100 Days190.16
300 Days190.73
18 Dec 2024, 12:22 PM IST Bandhan Bank Live Updates: Bandhan Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bandhan Bank Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bandhan Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Dec 2024, 12:20 PM IST Bandhan Bank Live Updates: Bandhan Bank trading at ₹163.25, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹163.9

Bandhan Bank Live Updates: Bandhan Bank share price is at 163.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 161.86 and 167.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 161.86 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 167.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:57 AM IST Bandhan Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bandhan Bank Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 164.4 and 162.8 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing close to the hourly support level of 162.8 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 164.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1164.97Support 1163.07
Resistance 2165.93Support 2162.13
Resistance 3166.87Support 3161.17
18 Dec 2024, 11:55 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -28.78% lower than yesterday

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Bandhan Bank's trading volume has decreased by 28.78% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 163.6, reflecting a slight drop of 0.18%. Monitoring trading volume is crucial alongside price changes to analyze market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 11:28 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank trading at ₹163.9, up 0% from yesterday's ₹163.9

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank share price is at 163.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 161.86 and 167.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 161.86 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 167.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:16 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bandhan Bank's share price declined by 0.09%, trading at 163.75, amid a mixed performance among its peers. While Punjab & Sind Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, and City Union Bank experienced losses, Au Small Finance Bank saw an increase in its share price. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, fell by 0.45% and 0.54%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Au Small Finance Bank563.250.60.11813.0554.037690.58
Punjab & Sind Bank50.98-0.39-0.7677.541.134553.16
Bandhan Bank163.75-0.15-0.09263.15163.026379.63
Karur Vysya Bank226.95-7.1-3.03246.15156.7518255.34
City Union Bank181.0-1.1-0.6187.8124.9713406.16
18 Dec 2024, 11:07 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 201.0, 23.12% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 147.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8884
    Buy99910
    Hold6667
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
18 Dec 2024, 10:50 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -25.10% lower than yesterday

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Bandhan Bank's trading volume has decreased by 25.10% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 163.55, reflecting a slight decline of 0.21%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a possibility of further price drops.

18 Dec 2024, 10:38 AM IST Bandhan Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bandhan Bank Live Updates: Bandhan Bank touched a high of 164.6 & a low of 163.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1164.4Support 1162.8
Resistance 2165.3Support 2162.1
Resistance 3166.0Support 3161.2
18 Dec 2024, 10:12 AM IST Bandhan Bank Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:56 AM IST Bandhan Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bandhan Bank Live Updates: Today, Bandhan Bank's share price increased by 0.03%, reaching 163.95, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Among its peers, Punjab & Sind Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, and City Union Bank experienced declines, whereas Au Small Finance Bank saw an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex moved slightly, with Nifty up by 0.15% and Sensex down by 0.04%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Au Small Finance Bank564.31.650.29813.0554.037760.84
Punjab & Sind Bank51.1-0.27-0.5377.541.134634.49
Bandhan Bank163.950.050.03263.15163.026411.85
Karur Vysya Bank227.15-6.9-2.95246.15156.7518271.42
City Union Bank181.4-0.7-0.38187.8124.9713435.79
18 Dec 2024, 09:44 AM IST Bandhan Bank Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.16%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.14%

Bandhan Bank Live Updates: A decline in futures prices, coupled with reduced open interest in Bandhan Bank, indicates that the ongoing bearish trend may be weakening, and there is a possibility that the stock could find support or begin to recover in the near future.

18 Dec 2024, 09:37 AM IST Bandhan Bank Live Updates: Bandhan Bank trading at ₹164.35, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹163.9

Bandhan Bank Live Updates: Bandhan Bank share price is at 164.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 161.86 and 167.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 161.86 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 167.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:22 AM IST Bandhan Bank Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bandhan Bank Live Updates: The share price of Bandhan Bank has increased by 0.03%, currently trading at 163.95. However, over the past year, the price of Bandhan Bank shares has declined by 35.36%, also settling at 163.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 13.62%, reaching 24336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.6%
3 Months-18.75%
6 Months-17.25%
YTD-32.12%
1 Year-35.36%
18 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bandhan Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1167.85Support 1161.86
Resistance 2171.82Support 2159.84
Resistance 3173.84Support 3155.87
18 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 201.0, 22.64% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 147.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8884
    Buy99910
    Hold6667
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
18 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7723 k

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 158.33% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 502 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank closed at ₹169.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 169.6 & 163.25 yesterday to end at 163.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

