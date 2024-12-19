Hello User
Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank Faces Downturn in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 164 per share. The stock is currently trading at 163 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank's stock opened and closed at 163.9, maintaining a stable position throughout the day. The stock reached a high of 165 and a low of 162.75. With a market capitalization of approximately 26,411.88 crore, the shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange totaled 586,294. The bank's 52-week high stands at 263.15, while the 52-week low is 163, indicating recent fluctuations in its stock price.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bandhan Bank Live Updates: Bandhan Bank trading at ₹163, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹164

Bandhan Bank Live Updates: Bandhan Bank share price is at 163 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 162.77 and 164.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 162.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 164.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Dec 2024, 09:21 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bandhan Bank has decreased by 0.88%, currently trading at 162.55. Over the past year, the price of Bandhan Bank shares has dropped by 34.04%, also reaching 162.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 12.98%, rising to 24,198.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.0%
3 Months-20.42%
6 Months-17.54%
YTD-32.08%
1 Year-34.04%
19 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bandhan Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1164.97Support 1162.77
Resistance 2166.08Support 2161.68
Resistance 3167.17Support 3160.57
19 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 201.0, 22.56% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 147.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8884
    Buy99910
    Hold6667
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
19 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7567 k

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.17% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 586 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank closed at ₹163.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 165 & 162.75 yesterday to end at 164. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

