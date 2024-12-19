Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank Faces Downturn in Today's Trading

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank's stock opened and closed at ₹163.9, maintaining a stable position throughout the day. The stock reached a high of ₹165 and a low of ₹162.75. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹26,411.88 crore, the shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange totaled 586,294. The bank's 52-week high stands at ₹263.15, while the 52-week low is ₹163, indicating recent fluctuations in its stock price.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bandhan Bank Live Updates: Bandhan Bank share price is at ₹163 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹162.77 and ₹164.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹162.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 164.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bandhan Bank has decreased by 0.88%, currently trading at ₹162.55. Over the past year, the price of Bandhan Bank shares has dropped by 34.04%, also reaching ₹162.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 12.98%, rising to 24,198.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.0%
|3 Months
|-20.42%
|6 Months
|-17.54%
|YTD
|-32.08%
|1 Year
|-34.04%
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bandhan Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|164.97
|Support 1
|162.77
|Resistance 2
|166.08
|Support 2
|161.68
|Resistance 3
|167.17
|Support 3
|160.57
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹201.0, 22.56% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹147.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|4
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.17% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 586 k.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹165 & ₹162.75 yesterday to end at ₹164. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend