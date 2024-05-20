Hello User
Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank Stock Sees Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 181.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 182.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank's stock price opened at 178.05 and closed at 181.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 185.6, while the low was at 178.05. The market capitalization stood at 29,464.64 crores. The 52-week high was 272, and the low was 170.35. The BSE volume for the day was 823,921 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.16%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.9%

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest in Bandhan Bank indicates a possible weakening of the current bullish trend, which could lead to the stock reaching a peak or potentially reversing direction in the near future.

20 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank trading at ₹182.9, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹181.2

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank share price is at 182.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 179.28 and 182.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 179.28 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 182.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:25 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank's stock has increased by 0.94% and is currently trading at 182.90. However, over the past year, Bandhan Bank's stock price has dropped by -25.76% to 182.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.15%
3 Months-11.6%
6 Months-16.52%
YTD-24.96%
1 Year-25.76%
20 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bandhan Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1182.93Support 1179.28
Resistance 2184.82Support 2177.52
Resistance 3186.58Support 3175.63
20 May 2024, 08:23 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank volume yesterday was 41 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14024 k

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 199.02% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 40 mn & BSE volume was 1864 k.

20 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank closed at ₹181.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 185.6 & 178.05 yesterday to end at 181.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

