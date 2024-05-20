Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank Stock Sees Positive Trading Today

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank's stock price opened at ₹178.05 and closed at ₹181.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹185.6, while the low was at ₹178.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹29,464.64 crores. The 52-week high was ₹272, and the low was ₹170.35. The BSE volume for the day was 823,921 shares traded.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest in Bandhan Bank indicates a possible weakening of the current bullish trend, which could lead to the stock reaching a peak or potentially reversing direction in the near future.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank share price is at ₹182.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹179.28 and ₹182.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹179.28 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 182.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank's stock has increased by 0.94% and is currently trading at ₹182.90. However, over the past year, Bandhan Bank's stock price has dropped by -25.76% to ₹182.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.15%
|3 Months
|-11.6%
|6 Months
|-16.52%
|YTD
|-24.96%
|1 Year
|-25.76%
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bandhan Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|182.93
|Support 1
|179.28
|Resistance 2
|184.82
|Support 2
|177.52
|Resistance 3
|186.58
|Support 3
|175.63
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 199.02% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 40 mn & BSE volume was 1864 k.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹185.6 & ₹178.05 yesterday to end at ₹181.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
