LIVE UPDATES

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 21 May 2024

8 min read . Updated: 21 May 2024, 09:24 AM IST
Livemint

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank stock price went up today, 21 May 2024, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 181.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 182.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank's stock opened at 178.05 and closed at 181.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 185.6, while the low was 178.05. The market capitalization stands at 29,464.64 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 272 and 170.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 823,921 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:24:53 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bandhan Bank has decreased by -0.63% and is currently trading at 181.75. Over the past year, the price of Bandhan Bank shares has dropped by -23.09% to 181.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 22.87% to 22404.55 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.74%
3 Months-10.81%
6 Months-15.67%
YTD-24.19%
1 Year-23.09%
21 May 2024, 09:02:34 AM IST

Stock market today: Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Vodafone Idea, SAIL, ZEEL among 13 stocks under F&O ban list on May 21

Aditya Birla Capital, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Birlasoft, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Vodafone Idea, India Cements, Piramal Enterprises, SAIL, and ZEEL are the 13 stocks in the F&O ban list of the NSE for May 21

/market/stock-market-news/stock-market-today-bandhan-bank-biocon-vodafone-idea-sail-zeel-among-13-stocks-under-f-o-ban-list-on-may-21-11716200950177.html

21 May 2024, 09:02:33 AM IST

Bandhan Bank’s asset-quality issues, high credit cost keep investors on edge

The bank's valuation, at 1.4x of its adjusted book value for FY24, remains undemanding. But there are too many moving parts that need to be monitored.

https://www.livemint.com/market/mark-to-market/bandhan-bank-s-asset-quality-issues-high-credit-cost-keep-investors-on-edge-11716201295854.html

21 May 2024, 08:52:38 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bandhan Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1186.7Support 1178.8
Resistance 2190.3Support 2174.5
Resistance 3194.6Support 3170.9
21 May 2024, 08:36:37 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 230.0, 25.75% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 170.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 330.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5567
    Buy56613
    Hold8763
    Sell4441
    Strong Sell2221
21 May 2024, 08:18:13 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13955 k

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 823 k.

21 May 2024, 08:06:39 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank closed at ₹181.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 185.6 & 178.05 yesterday to end at 181.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

GENIE RECOMMENDS
