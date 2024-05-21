Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 21 May 2024

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank's stock opened at ₹178.05 and closed at ₹181.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹185.6, while the low was ₹178.05. The market capitalization stands at ₹29,464.64 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹272 and ₹170.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 823,921 shares traded.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bandhan Bank has decreased by -0.63% and is currently trading at ₹181.75. Over the past year, the price of Bandhan Bank shares has dropped by -23.09% to ₹181.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 22.87% to 22404.55 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.74%
|3 Months
|-10.81%
|6 Months
|-15.67%
|YTD
|-24.19%
|1 Year
|-23.09%
Aditya Birla Capital, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Birlasoft, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Vodafone Idea, India Cements, Piramal Enterprises, SAIL, and ZEEL are the 13 stocks in the F&O ban list of the NSE for May 21
The bank's valuation, at 1.4x of its adjusted book value for FY24, remains undemanding. But there are too many moving parts that need to be monitored.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bandhan Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|186.7
|Support 1
|178.8
|Resistance 2
|190.3
|Support 2
|174.5
|Resistance 3
|194.6
|Support 3
|170.9
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹230.0, 25.75% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹170.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹330.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Buy
|5
|6
|6
|13
|Hold
|8
|7
|6
|3
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 823 k.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹185.6 & ₹178.05 yesterday to end at ₹181.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
