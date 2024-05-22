Active Stocks
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank Stocks Surge on Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank Stocks Surge on Positive Trading Day

26 min read . Updated: 22 May 2024, 01:13 PM IST
Livemint

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank stock price went up today, 22 May 2024, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 183.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 184.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank's stock opened and closed at 182.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 185.05, and the low was 180.45. The market capitalization stood at 29,625.74 crore. The 52-week high and low were 272 and 170.35, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 939,465 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:13:41 PM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.22%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.01%

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest in Bandhan Bank indicate that the current bullish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the stock's direction in the near future.

22 May 2024, 01:05:08 PM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank stock traded at a low of 181.5 and a high of 184.75 on the current day.

22 May 2024, 12:46:34 PM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -26.12% lower than yesterday

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Bandhan Bank traded until 12 AM is down by 26.12% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 184.5, a decrease of 0.33%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 12:35:08 PM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 184.3 and 183.15 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 183.15 and selling near the hourly resistance of 184.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1185.03Support 1183.83
Resistance 2185.47Support 2183.07
Resistance 3186.23Support 3182.63
22 May 2024, 12:22:49 PM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days184.44
10 Days184.15
20 Days183.22
50 Days185.71
100 Days205.29
300 Days218.61
22 May 2024, 12:20:03 PM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bandhan Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

22 May 2024, 12:15:12 PM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank trading at ₹184.15, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹183.9

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank share price is at 184.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 181.4 and 185.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 181.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 185.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:47:07 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -19.68% lower than yesterday

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Bandhan Bank traded up to 11 AM is 19.68% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 183.85, down by 0.03%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upturn, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signify further price declines.

22 May 2024, 11:35:03 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank reached a peak of 183.95 and a low of 182.8 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price rose above the hourly resistance level of 183.97 (Resistance level 1), suggesting positive momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1184.3Support 1183.15
Resistance 2184.7Support 2182.4
Resistance 3185.45Support 3182.0
22 May 2024, 11:20:53 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank trading at ₹183.9, up 0% from yesterday's ₹183.9

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank share price is at 183.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 181.4 and 185.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 181.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 185.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:18:35 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Bandhan Bank's stock price dropped by 0.08% to reach 183.75, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed trends. Punjab & Sind Bank and Federal Bank are declining, whereas Karur Vysya Bank and RBL Bank are seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both at 0.08%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Punjab & Sind Bank61.13-0.56-0.9177.529.4141432.61
Federal Bank161.8-1.65-1.01170.25120.939403.99
Bandhan Bank183.75-0.15-0.08272.0170.3529601.57
Karur Vysya Bank196.31.250.64209.25101.6515789.92
RBL Bank251.150.550.22300.5142.615197.09
22 May 2024, 11:05:37 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 230.0, 25.44% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 170.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 330.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5567
    Buy66613
    Hold8763
    Sell4441
    Strong Sell2221
22 May 2024, 10:47:13 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -8.29% lower than yesterday

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Bandhan Bank traded by 10 AM is 8.29% lower than yesterday, with the price at 183.3, a decrease of 0.33%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 10:33:02 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank touched a high of 184.05 & a low of 181.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1183.97Support 1181.42
Resistance 2185.28Support 2180.18
Resistance 3186.52Support 3178.87
22 May 2024, 10:14:56 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:55:38 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bandhan Bank's stock price dropped by 0.82% to reach 182.4, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Punjab & Sind Bank, Federal Bank, and RBL Bank are declining, whereas Karur Vysya Bank is seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both slightly up by 0.15% and 0.03% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Punjab & Sind Bank61.39-0.3-0.4977.529.4141608.83
Federal Bank162.35-1.1-0.67170.25120.939537.94
Bandhan Bank182.4-1.5-0.82272.0170.3529384.09
Karur Vysya Bank196.31.250.64209.25101.6515789.92
RBL Bank250.25-0.35-0.14300.5142.615142.63
22 May 2024, 09:47:51 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.7%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.1%

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Bandhan Bank indicates a potential shift in market sentiment from bearish to neutral or possibly bullish in the near future.

22 May 2024, 09:35:51 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank trading at ₹182.75, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹183.9

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank share price is at 182.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 181.4 and 185.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 181.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 185.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:15:50 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank's stock price increased by 0.19% and is currently trading at 184.25. However, over the past year, the price of Bandhan Bank shares dropped by -24.04% to 184.25. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.36%
3 Months-10.28%
6 Months-13.93%
YTD-23.74%
1 Year-24.04%
22 May 2024, 08:46:07 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bandhan Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1185.77Support 1181.27
Resistance 2187.63Support 2178.63
Resistance 3190.27Support 3176.77
22 May 2024, 08:30:37 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 230.0, 25.07% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 170.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 330.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5567
    Buy66613
    Hold8763
    Sell4441
    Strong Sell2221
22 May 2024, 08:22:06 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13866 k

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 939 k.

22 May 2024, 08:01:19 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank closed at ₹182.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 185.05 & 180.45 yesterday to end at 182.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

