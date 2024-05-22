Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank Stocks Surge on Positive Trading Day

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank's stock opened and closed at ₹182.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹185.05, and the low was ₹180.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹29,625.74 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹272 and ₹170.35, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 939,465 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest in Bandhan Bank indicate that the current bullish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the stock's direction in the near future.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank stock traded at a low of ₹181.5 and a high of ₹184.75 on the current day.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Bandhan Bank traded until 12 AM is down by 26.12% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹184.5, a decrease of 0.33%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 184.3 and 183.15 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 183.15 and selling near the hourly resistance of 184.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|185.03
|Support 1
|183.83
|Resistance 2
|185.47
|Support 2
|183.07
|Resistance 3
|186.23
|Support 3
|182.63
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|184.44
|10 Days
|184.15
|20 Days
|183.22
|50 Days
|185.71
|100 Days
|205.29
|300 Days
|218.61
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bandhan Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank share price is at ₹184.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹181.4 and ₹185.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹181.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 185.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Bandhan Bank traded up to 11 AM is 19.68% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹183.85, down by 0.03%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upturn, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signify further price declines.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank reached a peak of 183.95 and a low of 182.8 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price rose above the hourly resistance level of 183.97 (Resistance level 1), suggesting positive momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|184.3
|Support 1
|183.15
|Resistance 2
|184.7
|Support 2
|182.4
|Resistance 3
|185.45
|Support 3
|182.0
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank share price is at ₹183.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹181.4 and ₹185.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹181.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 185.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Bandhan Bank's stock price dropped by 0.08% to reach ₹183.75, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed trends. Punjab & Sind Bank and Federal Bank are declining, whereas Karur Vysya Bank and RBL Bank are seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both at 0.08%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|61.13
|-0.56
|-0.91
|77.5
|29.41
|41432.61
|Federal Bank
|161.8
|-1.65
|-1.01
|170.25
|120.9
|39403.99
|Bandhan Bank
|183.75
|-0.15
|-0.08
|272.0
|170.35
|29601.57
|Karur Vysya Bank
|196.3
|1.25
|0.64
|209.25
|101.65
|15789.92
|RBL Bank
|251.15
|0.55
|0.22
|300.5
|142.6
|15197.09
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹230.0, 25.44% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹170.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹330.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|13
|Hold
|8
|7
|6
|3
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Bandhan Bank traded by 10 AM is 8.29% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹183.3, a decrease of 0.33%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank touched a high of 184.05 & a low of 181.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|183.97
|Support 1
|181.42
|Resistance 2
|185.28
|Support 2
|180.18
|Resistance 3
|186.52
|Support 3
|178.87
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bandhan Bank's stock price dropped by 0.82% to reach ₹182.4, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Punjab & Sind Bank, Federal Bank, and RBL Bank are declining, whereas Karur Vysya Bank is seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both slightly up by 0.15% and 0.03% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|61.39
|-0.3
|-0.49
|77.5
|29.41
|41608.83
|Federal Bank
|162.35
|-1.1
|-0.67
|170.25
|120.9
|39537.94
|Bandhan Bank
|182.4
|-1.5
|-0.82
|272.0
|170.35
|29384.09
|Karur Vysya Bank
|196.3
|1.25
|0.64
|209.25
|101.65
|15789.92
|RBL Bank
|250.25
|-0.35
|-0.14
|300.5
|142.6
|15142.63
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Bandhan Bank indicates a potential shift in market sentiment from bearish to neutral or possibly bullish in the near future.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank share price is at ₹182.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹181.4 and ₹185.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹181.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 185.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank's stock price increased by 0.19% and is currently trading at ₹184.25. However, over the past year, the price of Bandhan Bank shares dropped by -24.04% to ₹184.25. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.36%
|3 Months
|-10.28%
|6 Months
|-13.93%
|YTD
|-23.74%
|1 Year
|-24.04%
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bandhan Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|185.77
|Support 1
|181.27
|Resistance 2
|187.63
|Support 2
|178.63
|Resistance 3
|190.27
|Support 3
|176.77
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹230.0, 25.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹170.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹330.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|13
|Hold
|8
|7
|6
|3
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 939 k.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹185.05 & ₹180.45 yesterday to end at ₹182.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!