Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank stock price went down today, 23 Dec 2024, by -2.48 %. The stock closed at 163.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 159.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank's stock opened at 163.4 and closed slightly lower at 163.15. The stock reached a high of 164.4 and a low of 157.1 during the day. With a market capitalization of 26,286.22 crore, the bank's shares have a 52-week high of 263.15 and a low of 157.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 398,464 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Dec 2024, 08:36 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 201.0, 26.34% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 147.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8884
    Buy99910
    Hold6667
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
23 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7467 k

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 617 k.

23 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank closed at ₹163.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 164.4 & 157.1 yesterday to end at 159.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

