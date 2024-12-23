Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank's stock opened at ₹163.4 and closed slightly lower at ₹163.15. The stock reached a high of ₹164.4 and a low of ₹157.1 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹26,286.22 crore, the bank's shares have a 52-week high of ₹263.15 and a low of ₹157.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 398,464 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹201.0, 26.34% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹147.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|4
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 617 k.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹164.4 & ₹157.1 yesterday to end at ₹159.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend