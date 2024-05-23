Hello User
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank stock price went up today, 23 May 2024, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 183.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 184.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank closed at 183.9 on the last trading day, slightly lower than the open price of 184.7. The stock reached a high of 185.4 and a low of 181.5 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 29,649.9 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 272 and 170.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 491,586 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bandhan Bank has increased by 0.73% and is currently trading at 185.40. On the other hand, over the past year, Bandhan Bank shares have dropped by -27.70% to 185.40. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty has risen by 23.39% to 22,614.10.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.37%
3 Months-10.47%
6 Months-13.52%
YTD-23.99%
1 Year-27.7%
23 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bandhan Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1185.23Support 1181.33
Resistance 2187.27Support 2179.47
Resistance 3189.13Support 3177.43
23 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 230.0, 24.97% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 170.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 330.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5567
    Buy66613
    Hold8763
    Sell4441
    Strong Sell2221
23 May 2024, 08:27 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13866 k

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 939 k.

23 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank closed at ₹183.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 185.4 & 181.5 yesterday to end at 183.9. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

