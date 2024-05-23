Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank closed at ₹183.9 on the last trading day, slightly lower than the open price of ₹184.7. The stock reached a high of ₹185.4 and a low of ₹181.5 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹29,649.9 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹272 and ₹170.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 491,586 shares.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bandhan Bank has increased by 0.73% and is currently trading at ₹185.40. On the other hand, over the past year, Bandhan Bank shares have dropped by -27.70% to ₹185.40. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty has risen by 23.39% to 22,614.10.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.37%
|3 Months
|-10.47%
|6 Months
|-13.52%
|YTD
|-23.99%
|1 Year
|-27.7%
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bandhan Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|185.23
|Support 1
|181.33
|Resistance 2
|187.27
|Support 2
|179.47
|Resistance 3
|189.13
|Support 3
|177.43
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹230.0, 24.97% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹170.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹330.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|13
|Hold
|8
|7
|6
|3
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 939 k.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹185.4 & ₹181.5 yesterday to end at ₹183.9. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.