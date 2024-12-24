Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank opened at ₹160 and closed slightly lower at ₹159.1. The stock reached a high of ₹165.25 and a low of ₹158.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹25,622.5 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 786,888 on the BSE. The stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹263.15 and a low of ₹157.1.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bandhan Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|167.14
|Support 1
|159.93
|Resistance 2
|169.88
|Support 2
|155.46
|Resistance 3
|174.35
|Support 3
|152.72
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹201.0, 22.26% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹147.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|4
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 78.98% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 786 k.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹165.25 & ₹158.25 yesterday to end at ₹164.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend