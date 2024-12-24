Hello User
Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank stock price went up today, 24 Dec 2024, by 3.33 %. The stock closed at 159.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 164.4 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bandhan Bank opened at 160 and closed slightly lower at 159.1. The stock reached a high of 165.25 and a low of 158.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of 25,622.5 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 786,888 on the BSE. The stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of 263.15 and a low of 157.1.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bandhan Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1167.14Support 1159.93
Resistance 2169.88Support 2155.46
Resistance 3174.35Support 3152.72
24 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 201.0, 22.26% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 147.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8884
    Buy99910
    Hold6667
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
24 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8006 k

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 78.98% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 786 k.

24 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Bandhan Bank closed at ₹159.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 165.25 & 158.25 yesterday to end at 164.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

