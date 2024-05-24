Bandhan Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank's stock opened at ₹183.8 and closed at ₹184.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹188.95, while the low was ₹183.8. The market capitalization stands at ₹30,366.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹272 and the low is ₹170.35. The BSE volume for the day was 1,216,026 shares traded.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹230.0, 22.02% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹170.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹330.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|7
|Buy
|6
|5
|6
|13
|Hold
|8
|7
|6
|3
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.27% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1216 k.
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹188.95 & ₹183.8 yesterday to end at ₹184.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.