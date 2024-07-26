Explore
Fri Jul 26 2024 12:21:15
LIVE UPDATES

Bandhan Bank share price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank Stock Rises in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2024, 12:25 PM IST
Livemint

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2024, by 1.78 %. The stock closed at 185.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 189.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bandhan Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Bandhan Bank's stock opened at 187.85 and closed at 185.8 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 187.95 and the low was 184.8. The market capitalization stood at 30,165.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 263.15 and the 52-week low is 169.45. The BSE volume for the day was 173,132 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2024, 12:25:02 PM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days194.02
10 Days194.55
20 Days199.58
50 Days194.99
100 Days191.96
300 Days210.35
26 Jul 2024, 12:21:40 PM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bandhan Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

26 Jul 2024, 12:10:43 PM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank trading at ₹189.1, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹185.8

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Bandhan Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 188.05 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 190.21. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 190.21 then there can be further positive price movement.

26 Jul 2024, 11:47:39 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -10.63% lower than yesterday

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Bandhan Bank traded up to 11 AM is 10.63% lower than yesterday, with the price at 187.4, reflecting a 0.86% decrease. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume implies a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

26 Jul 2024, 11:36:18 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 187.55 and 185.55 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 185.55 and selling near the hourly resistance of 187.55.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1187.85Support 1186.55
Resistance 2188.4Support 2185.8
Resistance 3189.15Support 3185.25
26 Jul 2024, 11:20:27 AM IST

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: Bandhan Bank closed at ₹185.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bandhan Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 187.95 & 184.8 yesterday to end at 187.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

